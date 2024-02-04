Keybank National Association OH Has $5.89 Million Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.