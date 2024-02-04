Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

