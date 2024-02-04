Keybank National Association OH Purchases 347 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $495.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $501.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

