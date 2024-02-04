Keybank National Association OH Purchases 616 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

