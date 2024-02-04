Keybank National Association OH Sells 402 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 402.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.