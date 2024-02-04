Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,603 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

