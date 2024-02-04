Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,248 Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RECS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $29.12 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

