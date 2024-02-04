Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

