Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 773 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $58.59 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.