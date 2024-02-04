Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.