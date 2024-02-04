Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $290.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $295.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.