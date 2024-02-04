Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.33.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $709.16 and its 200 day moving average is $604.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

