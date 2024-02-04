Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GTLS opened at $120.92 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

