Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

SHOP stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

