Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

