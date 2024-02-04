Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 351.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $385.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200 day moving average of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

