Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,109 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $53.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $797.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.