Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,019 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,053,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,536,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 323,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 99,472 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

