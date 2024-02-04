KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -573.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

