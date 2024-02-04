Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $92,290,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 802,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

