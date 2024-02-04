Kopin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,676% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth $26,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.