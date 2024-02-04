KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.48

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 149371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on KT shares. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in KT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

