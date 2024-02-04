Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 485 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $661.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

