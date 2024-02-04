Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$31.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$26.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3607085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

