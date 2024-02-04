Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 1,165.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lazard by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.