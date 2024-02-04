Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $6.30. The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.27. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Leslie’s shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 734,745 shares.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

