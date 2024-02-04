Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 905,344 shares changing hands.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $521.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.90% and a negative net margin of 29,728.25%. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

