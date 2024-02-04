Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.82

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 66906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
