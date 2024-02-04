Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.82

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 66906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

