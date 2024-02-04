Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Liberty Latin America Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of LILAK opened at $6.91 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.