Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of LILAK opened at $6.91 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,077,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,219,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 591,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

