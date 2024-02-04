Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$93.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNR. Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNR

Linamar Stock Performance

LNR stock opened at C$65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.47.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 9.2005772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. In other news, insider Elliot Burger bought 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,853.03. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Insiders purchased a total of 51,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.