Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $228.18.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.