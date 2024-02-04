Linde (LIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $407.09 on Friday. Linde has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.34.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

