Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $407.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.18 and a 200-day moving average of $392.34. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

