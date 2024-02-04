LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in LKQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.