LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share.

Shares of LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $259.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

