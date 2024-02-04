LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

