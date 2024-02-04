MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of MAG Silver worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

