Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39% Marqeta -27.45% -12.22% -9.94%

Risk and Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 3.36 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.17 Marqeta $748.21 million 4.22 -$184.78 million ($0.39) -15.51

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Marqeta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 1 7 12 0 2.55

Marqeta has a consensus price target of $6.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

Marqeta beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

