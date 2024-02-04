Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

