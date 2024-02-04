Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $18.79. Mattel shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 779,003 shares traded.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

