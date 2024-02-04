McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Raised by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $27,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

