McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

