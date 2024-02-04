Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,138 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.14.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.