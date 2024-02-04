Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $1.19-$1.54 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $30.55 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 64,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,884,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.