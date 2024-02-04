Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $84.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.