Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,250.7% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 292,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,526 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $19,309,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

