Merit Financial Group LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

