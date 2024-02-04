Merit Financial Group LLC Has $558,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,677,729 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

