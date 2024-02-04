Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

LEN stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.