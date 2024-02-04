Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

